Negotiations between both parties are understood to be at an advanced stage...

Felipe Jota has ‘accepted’ an offer to sign for Celtic permanently with contract talks set to be completed, according to reports.

GlasgowWorld understands a transfer fee in the region of £6.5million was included in the winger’s loan agreement after joining from Benfica last summer.

Portuguese football media outlet A Bola claim the 23-year-old will sign for the newly-crowned Scottish Champions with negotiations at an ‘advanced stage’.

Jota is likely to join Celtic on a permanent deal. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It is understood a 30 per cent sell-on clause will be included in the deal, which will benefit his parent club.

Jota, who is currently on holiday in Ibiza with Hoops team mates Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh, scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists for the Parkhead club this season.

The wide man played a starring role as Ange Postecoglou’s side regained the Premiership title from city rivals Rangers.

The report published by A Bola states the player is ready to commit his long-term future to Celtic after being convinced to stay in Glasgow due to his close relationship with the club and it’s fanbase.