Celtic are travelling to Rotterdam ahead of their opening UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Dutch champions Feyenoord at De Kuip.

Brendan Rodgers’ side trained at Parkhead this morning before boarding a flight from Glasgow airport to the Netherlands as they target a first win in Europe’s elite club competition since September 2017.

The Scottish champions will have to punch above their weight in a group also containing La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid and Serie A big guns Lazio to advance to the knockout round after failing to make the most of their opportunities last season under previous boss Ange Postecoglou.

Just one win in their last 21 Champions League matches, inclduing 15 defeats doesn’t make for great reading and the Hoops have not progressed to the last-16 phase since 2012. The pressure will also be on Rodgers who has only managed one victory in 17 subsequent matches in the competition since his first appearance with Liverpool nine years ago.

Phillips faces fitness sweat and long-term injury victims remain unavailable

The Northern Irishman will be short of central defensive options against red-hot Feyenoord, with first-choice centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh remaining on the sidelines through injury. Liel Abada also faces several months on the treatment table after injuring himself during a shooting drill while away on international duty with Israel.

Meanwhile, new signing Nat Phillips rolled his ankle in the first half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership win over Dundee on his debut and will be assessed before the game. The Liverpool loanee was brought off as a precaution at half-time and was replaced by £3million Swedish signing Gustaf Lagerbielke.

Midfielder set to be handed more game time

Reo Hatate made his comeback from a calf tear as a substitute at the weekend and is expected to feature. A big-game player, it remains to be seen whether Rodgers will decide to include the Japanese utility man from the outset or name him on the bench again following his 30-minute cameo.

Honduran winger Luis Palma and on-loan Benfica attacker Paulo Bernardo are pushing hard for starts. Hitman Kyogo Furuhashi had to have his shoulder popped back into place on Saturday but was able to return to the pitch.

Feyenoord talisman suspended and defensive duo doubtful

In the Feyenoord camp, manager Arne Slot must make do without star striker Santiago Gimenez as the Mexican prepares to serve a two-game suspension after being sent off in extra-time against Roma in last season’s Europa League quarter-final tie.

Gimenez has scored six goals in his last four outings for the Eredivise side and his absence gives Slot a selection headache with back-up Ayase Ueda carrying a knock upon returning from the international break with Japan.