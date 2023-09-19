The Hoops travelled to Rotterdam in 2008 to take part in a pre-season Jubilee tournament.

Celtic fans will always remember Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink for scoring that title-clinching header against Dundee United at Tannadice on the final day of the SPL season in 2008.

Or perhaps the striker’s injury-time winner against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Parkhead to give Gordon Strachan’s Hoops a 2-1 victory - a goal that is still viewed to this day as the major turning point in their incredible comeback to win the league.

But not many will remember deadly Dutchman bagging two goals against Feyenoord in Celtic’s best performance of pre-season on the club’s most recent visit to Rotterdam.

Hesselink served up a painful reminder to the Eredisive side of why they wanted to sign him just weeks earlier during a glamour four-team Jubilee Tournament (involving Celtic, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund) to celebrate Feyenoord’s centenary.

Starting up front in a lone striker role and sporting the captain’s armband, Hesselink showed why so many clubs rated him highly at the time with an impressive first half brace.

Celtic led through Georgios Samaras after the Greek ace controlled Paul Hartley’s free-kick before curling an effort into the corner of the net after 12 minutes. Three minutes later it was 2-0. The lively Aiden McGeady dribbled past three players and played a one-two with Lee Naylor before crossing for Vennegoor of Hesselink to head the ball past the keeper.

There were familiar faces in the Feyenoord line-up with former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Mols proving there was still life in those ageing legs. However, they found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

McGeady again cuased problems down the right-hand side, cutting in and dinking the ball over to Vennegoor of Hesselink who took a clever touch before sending a powerul strike into the bottom corner.

Vennegoor of Hesselink was substituted at the break and replaced by usual strike partner Scott McDonald but Feyenoord pulled one back after 56 minutes when Leory Fer made space for himself on the edge of the box and curled a stunning 20-yard shot past Mark Brown.

53 years on that famous 1970 European Cup Final which saw Jock Stein’s Hoops miss out on their second European trophy, Celtic will attempt to kick-start their Champions League group stage campaign with a victory at De Kuip this evening.

LINE-UP: Artur Boruc (Mark Brown), Mark Wilson (Andreas Hinkel), Gary Caldwell, Darren O’Dea, Lee Naylor, Scott Brown, Massimo Donati, Paul Hartley (Bobo Balde), Aiden McGeady, Georgios Samaras (Paul McGowan), Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink (Scott McDonald). UNUSED: Paul Caddis.

1 . GettyImages-82166029 (1).jpg Celtic’s Dutch striker Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink is congratulated by team mates Scott Brown and Massimo Donati after scoring

2 . GettyImages-82166031.jpg Leroy Fer of Feyenoord is tackled by Aiden McGeady of Celtic during the Port of Rotterdam Tournament

3 . GettyImages-82166217 (1).jpg The Celtic starting line-up pose for photos before the Port of Rotterdam Tournament at De Kuip Stadium

4 . GettyImages-82166050.jpg Luigi Bruins of Feyenoord is tackled by Scott Brown of Celtic during the first-half