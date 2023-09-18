Feyenoord vs Celtic live stream: how to watch Champions League clash on TV and online

The Hoops travel to Rotterdam on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Celtic begin their Champions League group stage campaign with an away trip to reigning Dutch champions Feyenoord on Tuesday as Brendan Rodgers’ side aim to start the competition on a positive note.

The Hoops, who will also take on Atletico Madrid and Lazio in a tight-looking section, head into the clash after building some much-needed momentum with two wins on the bounce following a somewhat underwhelming summer transfer window.

Victories over arch rivals Rangers (1-0) before the international break and at home to Dundee (3-0) at the weekend means Rodgers’ men will travel to the Netherlands upbeat about their chances of getting off to a winning start in Group E.

Feyenoord - under the leadership of Arne Slot - are also enjoying a productive run of form after thrashing Heerenveen 6-1 in their latest Eredivisie match. They have scored a staggering 17 goals in their previous three matches and will also be targeting a strong start.

Celtic will know they face a massive task to stay in Europe beyond Christmas having failed to win a group stage fixture in the Champions League since the 3-0 win over Anderlecht six years ago. The Scottish champions will be eager to put that right this season.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Feyenoord v Celtic take place?

The game takes place at Feyenoord’s iconic ‘De Kuip’ Stadium in Rotterdam on Tuesday, September 19th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.45pm on TNT Sports 1 - 15 minutes before kick-off. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Tuesday’s match. The 39-year-old has refereed in the Champions League stage before and previously took charge of Rangers’ 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying last year.

