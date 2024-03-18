Former Celtic head coach Ronny Deila is currently without a job, following his dismissal as head coach of Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

At the time of his departure, Deila left Brugge in 4th place - 19 points behind league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. In their last game, the Blauw-Zwart initially led against mid-table outfit Sint-Truidense VV, before collapsing in the second half and falling to a 2-1 defeat. This, as it turned out, was the final nail in the coffin for Deila's Brugge career.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deila leaving the club at this stage left few surprised. He recently launched into a tirade on 'leaks' emanating from the club, bemoaning them and explaining how they made his job more difficult to perform.

As a result, Delia was sacked in ignominious fashion. Upon his departure, a club statement was issued on Brugge's official website which failed to thank him for his contributions to the club during his time.

What has been said following the departure of Ronny Deila from Club Brugge?

The statement on Club Brugge's official website reads: "Ronny Deila is no longer head coach of Club Brugge. Deila (48) has been head coach of Blauw-Zwart since the beginning of this season.

"After disappointing results and level of play, it was decided to discontinue the collaboration with head coach Ronny Deila and assistants Efrain Juarez and Kristof Aelbrecht.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In recent weeks, Club has not seen enough of Club Brugge's DNA in the game delivered and the sporting management is convinced that better results should be possible with the current core.