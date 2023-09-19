The Northern Irishman reckons both players will learn quickly from their forgettable Champions League debuts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic displayed their “inexperience” at Champions League level after his side were condemned to an opening group stage defeat in Rotterdam.

The Hoops boss was frustrated by the two red cards dished out to centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke and midfielder Odin Thiago Holm in their deflating 2-0 loss against Dutch champions Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he remained upbeat about their prospects of making it through the group and insists both players will learn from their forgettable European debuts at De Kuip.

£3million Swedish defender Lagerbielke was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for an arm across the face of Igor Paixao in the penalty area before Norwegian substitute Thiago Holm was ordered off for lunging in with his studs shown.

Discussing both incidents on TNT Sports, Rodgers said: “We’re really disappointed with the two sendings off. When it goes down to nine it’s very difficult but the spirit of the players was brilliant.

“I said to them after it we kept fighting and working against a really difficult challenge with nine men but if we get to the last game with Feyenoord at home with everything to play for we’ll be in with a fine chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement