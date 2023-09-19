‘That’s just inexperience’ - Brendan Rodgers delivers verdict on costly Lagerbielke and Holm red cards
The Northern Irishman reckons both players will learn quickly from their forgettable Champions League debuts.
Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic displayed their “inexperience” at Champions League level after his side were condemned to an opening group stage defeat in Rotterdam.
The Hoops boss was frustrated by the two red cards dished out to centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke and midfielder Odin Thiago Holm in their deflating 2-0 loss against Dutch champions Feyenoord on Tuesday night.
However, he remained upbeat about their prospects of making it through the group and insists both players will learn from their forgettable European debuts at De Kuip.
£3million Swedish defender Lagerbielke was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for an arm across the face of Igor Paixao in the penalty area before Norwegian substitute Thiago Holm was ordered off for lunging in with his studs shown.
Discussing both incidents on TNT Sports, Rodgers said: “We’re really disappointed with the two sendings off. When it goes down to nine it’s very difficult but the spirit of the players was brilliant.
“I said to them after it we kept fighting and working against a really difficult challenge with nine men but if we get to the last game with Feyenoord at home with everything to play for we’ll be in with a fine chance.
“The first one you’ve got to shepherd it through to the goalkeeper. You don’t need to get in the fight, it’s going to come through to Joe (Hart) anyway so that’s just inexperience. And Odin, who is a fantastic young player, will learn from that. At any level but particularly in Europe you can’t go to ground like that and make it easy for the referee.”