Former Celtic boss could make return to Scotland ahead of next season
Former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou could make his return to Scotland ahead of next season - his current team, Tottenham Hotspur, 'could potentially' play a team in Scotland in a pre-season friendly over the course of the summer.
This is according to a report from journalist Alasdair Gold on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, who mentions that any pre-season friendly in Scotland would take place before Spurs' planned pre-season Asian tour. Additionally, they are likely to only play one game in Scotland before their official training camp begins - it is just a matter of who they choose to face.
Postecoglou was a highly popular figure during his time at Celtic Park. During his two seasons in Scotland, the Australian only failed to pick up one domestic trophy - the Scottish Cup in 2021/22, which was picked up by Rangers. Outside of this, he won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cup trophies and the Scottish Cup in the 2022/23 campaign. After he left the club to join the Lilywhites in the summer of 2023, he was replaced by Brendan Rodgers.
What has been said regarding Ange Postecoglou's return to Scotland in pre-season?
On X, Gold wrote: "Understand Spurs could potentially play a pre-season friendly in Scotland ahead of their three-game Asia tour this summer as Ange Postecoglou gets his squad ready for next season." As things stand, it is unclear as to who Tottenham will choose to play in Scotland as part of their pre-season preparations - if they choose to play in Scotland at all. Nevertheless, it seems likely that their ideal pick would be Celtic - not only would the Hoops provide Spurs with a higher level of opposition than most teams in the SPFL and the Scottish Premiership, it also makes sense given Postecoglou's past connections to the club.