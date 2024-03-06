Former Celtic boss could make return to Scotland ahead of next season

Former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou could make his return to Scotland ahead of next season - his current team, Tottenham Hotspur, 'could potentially' play a team in Scotland in a pre-season friendly over the course of the summer.

This is according to a report from journalist Alasdair Gold on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, who mentions that any pre-season friendly in Scotland would take place before Spurs' planned pre-season Asian tour. Additionally, they are likely to only play one game in Scotland before their official training camp begins - it is just a matter of who they choose to face.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Postecoglou was a highly popular figure during his time at Celtic Park. During his two seasons in Scotland, the Australian only failed to pick up one domestic trophy - the Scottish Cup in 2021/22, which was picked up by Rangers. Outside of this, he won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cup trophies and the Scottish Cup in the 2022/23 campaign. After he left the club to join the Lilywhites in the summer of 2023, he was replaced by Brendan Rodgers.

What has been said regarding Ange Postecoglou's return to Scotland in pre-season?