Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun watches referee Don Robertson signal he is going to the VAR monitor. The South Korean winger was subsequently sent off.

The Celtic appeal for Yang to have his red card overturned has been dismissed.

In a controversial first half during Sunday's Scottish Premiership defeat to Hearts, the South Korean winger was sent off following a VAR review for a high boot on Alex Cochrane. Referee Don Robertson initially booked him but VAR official John Beaton called him over for a second look before a dismissal was confirmed.

Celtic hit out at 'serious concerns' in a scathing statement on Monday when confirming the appeal, with Tomoki Iwata being found guilty of a handball that resulted in the penalty Jorge Grant scored for Hearts irking Brendan Rodgers. He could also face an SFA charge for his post-match comments on Beaton, according to reports.

It has now been confirmed that the appeal over Yang has been dismissed. A claim against wrongful dismissal over the serious foul play incident was lodged by Celtic but it has been rejected.

The SFA's website states: "Claim dismissed. A1 – Serious Foul Play; the original sanction is re-imposed with immediate effect. £500 fee forfeited to be paid within 30 days. "

It comes following a Celtic request for the audio between Robertson and Beaton from Sunday's game, it is believed. The club have expressed their concerns behind the scenes on numerous occasions, asking questions over decision making and seeking improvements.

