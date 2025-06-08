Neil Lennon has reflected on the impressive career of James Forrest following his latest club milestone.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has expressed how proud he is of club legend James Forrest, whose success story continues to inspire so many in Scottish football.

Forrest blew the roof off Celtic Park in the final Scottish Premiership game of the 2024/25 season. With his stoppage time goal against St Mirren, not only did he ensure the Hoops escaped a defeat, the 33-year-old kept his stunning goalscoring record alive.

His last gasp effort meant Forrest has now scored in 16 consecutive seasons, spanning all the way back to his debut goal in May 2010.

Celtic’s success this season also means Forrest has stamped himself in the history books as the club’s most decorated player of all time. With a stunning 26 honours to his name - 13 league titles, eight Scottish Cups and five League Cups - the Scotland international has played out a sensational career story.

Neil Lennon praises James Forrest

Lennon, who has enjoyed two separate stints as Celtic manager in his career, has a lot to look back on during his time with the Hoops. Handing a young Forrest his debut back in 2010 is one of them.

“Wonderful. I'm so proud of him. You couldn't write a better story when he got the last-minute goal against St Mirren,” Lennon told Record Sport, reflecting on Forrest’s career.

“What a player. He was like that when he was 18. He's so humble. He's never changed. He shies away from all the spotlight and just gets on with his football.

“He's one of the most exciting players Celtic have ever had. Jamesy would drive at you from the left, he'd drive at you from the right. He's a great finisher. He had his ups and downs with injuries but if you talk to every player or every manager who's worked with him, he's just been a joy to work with.

“I managed him twice and he always delivered. I loved him. I loved watching him play because he’s different.

“Wanting to take people on. That was his remit when he was younger. I said ‘I want you to run at people’ and he was brilliant at it. He was a really good finisher as well. He's had a mega career.”

Neil Lennon jokes about James Forrest transfer

Lennon resigned from Celtic during his second time in charge back in 2021 and has since gone on to manage the likes of Cypriot side Omonia and Rapid București in Romania.

The 53-year-old was appointed manager of Dunfermline Athletic in March and has since penned an extension after helping the club avoid relegation from the Scottish Championship.

Lennon joked he would speak with Forrest about coaxing him to the Fife side following his historic achievements at Celtic Park.

“He’s not lost that change of pace either. He can do you from a standing position. He still has that wee electric burst to get away from people.

“And his finishing has always been top class with both feet. You could play him anywhere along that front three or even now as he’s getting older you could play him as a 10.

“I’ll try and get him here to Dunfermline. I’ll have a chat!”