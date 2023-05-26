The Northern Irishman popped into the Candleriggs venue as he soaked up the sunshine.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon was spotted visiting a popular Irish bar in Glasgow’s Merchant City on the 56th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions’ 1967 European Cup final triumph.

Visitors and staff at Grace’s Irish Sports Bar were thrilled to welcome the Treble-winning Hoops player and boss as he dropped in for a visit this week, which co-incided with an historic day in the club’s history.

An image of the two-time Hoops manager was shared online as the 51-year-old Northern Irishman took the time to pose with a beaming member of staff beneath the bar’s branded signage at the Candleriggs venue on Thursday afternoon as he soaked in the sunshine.

Neil Lennon poses with a member of staff (Image: Grace’s Irish Sports Bar - Facebook)

The bar’s Facebook profile uploaded the photo, with the caption: “On the anniversary of Celtic lifting the European Cup, sun is shining and Neil Lennon decided the day wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Grace’s. What a start to the weekend.”

The post has since amassed over 2,000 likes on the social media platform with a number of comments paying tribute to Lennon, who is searching for a route back into management after seven months out of the game.

One Celtic supporter commented: “A Celtic man through and through! Love him”, while a second wrote “Lenny is a legend and always will be.”

Another added: “Hail Hail. What a legend. One of our own”, while a fourth person exclaimed “There’s only one Neil Lennon.”

Lennon remains on a three-man shortlist to take charge of Greek Superleague giants Olympiakos this summer after the club whittled down their list of candidates. The ex-Hibs and Bolton head coach was interviewed for the post last week and is awaiting to hear back about the position.

Lennon helped to promote the bar’s specially designed limited edition T-shirts which will be available to purchase on Saturday (Image: Grace’s Irish Sports Bar - Facebook)

His profile in Southeast Europe has risen after a successful spell in charge of Cpyriot outfit Omonia Nicosia, where he helped to deliver domestic silverware. Lennon was harshly dismissed by the club in October but admitted he wished he’d moved abroad to manage in a foreign country much sooner.