Former Celtic chief resigns from SPFL club due to 'health reasons'

Jock Brown has left his role at Hamilton Accies, the club has confirmed

Former Celtic chief Jock Brown has resigned from his role as Chairman of Hamilton Accies amid a ‘challenging and turbulent period’ at the South Lanarkshire club.

The Accies released a statement confirming Brown’s decision to leave the club, citing ‘health reasons’ as his decision.

Brown also served as general manager of Celtic from 1997 to 1998 and was involved in the appointment of former managers Wim Jansen and Jozef Venglos. He resigned after a controversial tenure at Parkhead.

The Accies have released a statement announcing Brown’s departure with ‘deep respect and sincere gratitude’.

“Jock has been much more than a Chairman to this Football Club. He has been a constant source of wisdom, integrity, and compassion, one of the most complete human beings that we have ever had the privilege to work alongside,” the statement reads on the club website.

“He has been guiding the Club through one of the most challenging and turbulent periods in its history, demonstrating strength, patience, and unwavering commitment when these qualities were in short supply.

“The entire Club owes Jock an enormous debt of gratitude. His honesty, personal integrity and commitment to operational transparency have ensured that a clear benchmark has been created for the club to continually strive for.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Jock and his family for their contribution, care, and sacrifice. He leaves with our deepest admiration and our enduring friendship.”

Hamilton Accies struggles off the pitch

The Accies have endured a turbulent run of events, suffering relegation from the Championship to League One last season, after being slammed with a massive 15-point deduction for various rule breaches.

The club were banned from signing senior professional players in July as a result of failing to fulfil tax obligations. Last month, they were given another deduction of six points and fined £22,000 for ‘paying trialists and fielding amateur players while under a transfer embargo’.

“The club is obviously very disappointed at the outcome of the appeal to the SFA tribunal, where the decision of the SPFL tribunal was upheld with the result that the 15-point deduction stands,” Brown said of Hamilton’s relegation at the time.

“The board is prevented from making any further comment on the matter by SPFL regulations but will communicate further with supporters in early course.”