Rangers failure to get their man had a knock-on effect for the Norwich City defender

Transfer Deadline Day always promises to be a busy day, but after yesterday’s underwhelming Old Firm performance, Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his squad. Celtic drew 0-0 with their city rivals in a match which severely lacked attacking quality.

Today, Rodgers will look to complete the signing of Anderlecht striker, Kasper Dolberg as current number nine, Adam Idah looks set for a move to EFL Championship side, Swansea City. A former Celtic player, also currently playing in England’s second tier is still looking for a club, after Rangers failed to sign Chris Mepham.

In a bizarre turn of events, here’s a look at how a failed Rangers transfer bid, has butchered a move for a former Celtic player:

Duffy still searching for club after being ‘told to leave’ Norwich City

Former Celtic defender, Shane Duffy is looking for a move away from Norwich City and looked most likely to be headed to West Brom, however the deal has fallen through. According to the Daily Record: “ex Celtic loanee Shane Duffy is set to be on the move from Norwich City. The Irishman has been told to leave Carrow Road and Championship rivals Watford are reportedly keen.

They also go on to say that a Rangers transfer target was a contributing factor in the deal being scuppered: “West Brom had been linked but they landed Rangers target Chris Mepham. Clubs in Turkey were also linked and with their window not closing until September 11, they could move after the UK window closes.”

The 33-year old was on loan at Celtic in the 2020/21 season, where he struggled for form. Despite his age, the veteran featured in 45 out of 46 games in the EFL Championship last season for The Canaries.

Mepham Rangers snub leaves Duffy in the lurch

Welsh centre back, Chris Mepham has recently been heavily linked with Rangers, but chose to move to West Bromwich Albion instead. The Baggies, who currently sit second in the Championship table signed the defender from Bournemouth for £1m.

In his first match, Mepham helped earn West Brom a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory at Stoke City. The defender was playing alongside another former Celt, Nat Phillips at the heart of the defence. As the Black Country side have now strengthened their back line, manager Ryan Mason is no longer interested in Shane Duffy.

During his loan spell at Celtic, Duffy got off to a great start and proved to be an asset in both boxes, particularly from set pieces. However, as the season went on the Irishman struggled with his consistency as Celtic lost out on the SPFL Premiership title for the first time in ten years.

With his aerial ability, Duffy could still be an asset to any team and will feel he still has a few years left in him before retiring. As Ireland prepare for their 2026 World Cup Qualification campaign, the defender will need to find a club sooner rather than later if he wants to be selected.