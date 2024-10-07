Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star turned out for Celtic, Everton, Sunderland and others.

A former Celtic, Everton and Sunderland has revealed what is next for him after he became a free agent.

Aiden McGeady had been with Ayr United since 2023 after a spell at Hibs ended, and he has now ended his time in the Scottish Championship by mutual consent. He started his career at Celtic and shone with dazzling skills before going to Spartak Moscow. McGeady turned out south of the border for Everton before a lengthy spell at Sunderland before heading back to Scotland.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Ross County vs Celtic alongside pundits James McFadden and Kris Boyd, the 37-year-old winger revealed his plans for a break after leaving Ayr. He said: “Firstly I am very grateful to Ayr United for being able to have the task of the dual role I had, playing alongside coaching.

“Look, football wise it didn’t quite work out but I have learned a lot in the last six months, 12 months, in terms of the other side of football. I am very grateful to Ayr United and now the next stage of football.

“We will see what happens. It is going to be interesting, I am going to have a bit of time off and just relax a bit. Hopefully get to know these guys a bit better!”

Ayr United’s statement read: “Ayr United Football Club can confirm that Aiden McGeady has left the Club by mutual agreement. The Club would like to thank Aiden for his contribution since joining in July 2023 and wish him the best for his future.”