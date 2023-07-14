Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on the player, who has also been linked with Everton in recent weeks, amid other links to Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson.

A former Celtic star is the latest big name player being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with Steven Garrard’s Al-Ettifaq rumoured to be interested.

Moussa Dembele, who is a free agent following his contract with French Ligue 1 side Lyon expiring last month, could be set to link up with the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss in the Gulf State. The two time Saudi Pro League champions currently have notable players such as Sweden international Robin Quaison and Brazilian forward Vitinho on their books and are currently understood to be negotiating a move for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Dembele starred for Celtic between 2016 and 2018 where he scored a hugely impressive 51 goals in 94 matches across all competitions while also picking up six medals as the Hoops won back-to-back domestic trebles. He moved to Lyon in August 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €22 million (around £19.7 million).

During his time with the French club he made 172 appearances and scored 70 goals in all competitions. He also had a brief spell on loan with Atletico Madrid during the 2020/21 season and played a small part in their La Liga title win that year. The now 27-year old, who began his senior career at Fulham after spending time in PSG’s youth setup, has been capped by France at all youth international levels but had not featured for his country at senior level.