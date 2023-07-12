The Arsenal full back is being linked with a move back to the Scottish champions as well as Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Brendan Rodgers is back in charge at Celtic and is working in the summer transfer market to strengthen his first team squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

One player heavily linked with a return to Celtic Park and a reunion with the Northern Irishman is Kieran Tierney. The now 26-year old left his boyhood club in 2019 to join Arsenal for £25 million and has been with the Gunners ever since.

The Scotland international has fallen down the pecking order in North London though and is expected to make a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. So, what are the chances that Celtic could actually bring him back to Glasgow’s east end and fight off competition from some of the English Premier League’s biggest clubs?

Going by bookmakers odds, Celtic are actually the favourites to sign Tierney this summer but only if he leaves Arsenal - the market actually suggests the most likely outcome is that he will remain with his current club past the final transfer deadline of September 3. However, a move to Parkhead is considerably lower odds than Newcastle United or Aston Villa who have both also been linked.

Here is how the current market looks on Kieran Tierney’s potential summer transfer move:

To remain at Arsenal - 6/4

Celtic - 2/1

Newcastle United - 9/4

Aston Villa - 10/1

Manchester City - 16/1

West Ham United - 33/1

Liverpool - 50/1

Manchester United 50/1