Scotland star 'interested' in Celtic move claims former international striker

The Scottish Premiership transfer window is heating up in and a former Old Firm star has linked an EFL Championship striker with a move to Celtic.

Kenny Miller has claimed that Queens Park Rangers striker and Scotland number nine Lyndon Dykes would be 'really interested' in a move to Celtic.

The former Livingston forward moved south to join the EFL Championship side in a deal worth £1.5 million back in 2020 but has struggled for consistently during his spell at Loftus Road with a scoring record of 32 in 137 games for the London club. That said, he has remained pivotal to Steve Clarke's Scotland side and is almost guaranteed to be part of the squad that heads to next summer's European Championships in Germany.

With Celts boss Brendan Rodgers said to be in the market for an striker to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi while Oh Hyeon-gyu competes for South Korea in the Asian Cup this month, Dykes has been mentioned as a potential target.

The former Rangers forward managed the 28-year-old for a short period of time during his spell as manager at Livingston and cited that the Australian born player would jump at the chance of a move over the border during a chat on Clyde 1 - if the Hoops were to make a move for the Scotland international.

Asked by a caller what his thoughts were on a potential deal for the star, Miller commented: "He (Dykes) is completely different to Kyogo. He brings a kind of signing that (Giorgos) Giakoumakis provided them with, maybe a more physical option who came into his own - and scored a lot of goals for Celtic as well.