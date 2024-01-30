Former Celtic man rejects Everton move with Serie A switch off the cards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Celtic loan star Timothy Weah has rejected the chance to move to the English Premier League this summer after being approached by Everton for a loan deal.

Weah, who spent the second half of the 2018-2019 season on loan at Celtic Park, currently plays for Italian giants Juventus in Serie A after he joined in a €10.3 million move during the summer. However, he has found regular game time hard to come by in Turin and was expected to be available for loan during the January window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time in Glasgow, the wing back formed part of the squad that lifted a domestic double in 2019 after debuting - and scoring - during a 3-0 Scottish Cup win Airdrieonians. His loan spell was ended early by the club though after he was selected for the American national squad for the Under-20 World Cup, which in turn caused him to miss the 2-1 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Since departing the Hoops though he has gone from strength to strength, signing for French outfit Lille in the summer of 2019, winning both Ligue 1 in 2020–21 and the Trophée des Champions in 2021 before his big money move to Italy at the beginning of the current campaign.

The American has found it difficult to solidify his place in the Juventus side however, and his potential availability had alerted a number of clubs to a loan move - with Sean Dyche's Toffees believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.