Celtic midfielder set to complete transfer to EFL Championship outfit

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull could be set to depart the Scottish champions for the English Championship in the coming days, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old midfielder is a reported transfer target of Cardiff City who are said to have already began discussions with the Hoops as they look to secure the Scotland international's signature ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph, Turnbull is a target for the Welsh outfit as they look to bolster their midfielder and 'initial contact has been made' between themselves and Celtic after they contacted the Scottish Premiership champions, with talks on the move understood to be 'continuing'. It is not yet understood how close a deal is, nor what the reported fee would be for the former Motherwell man.

The Hoops star has an impressive seven goals in the Scottish Premiership this season but has found himself out of favour with current boss Brendan Rodgers in recent weeks and has only played a grand total of one minute since Celtic returned from their winter break.

With Turnbull's contract set to expire in the summer, there were links to the Italian Serie A in December, which led Hoops boss Rodgers to admit: "If a player doesn’t want to sign then he doesn’t want to sign. I won’t lose sleep over it. There were talks back in the summer and I’m not sure how far they’ve gone but clearly they’ve not gone as well as David or maybe his representative have wanted.

“Either way, he’s at that stage of his contract where he can choose what he wants to do and decide whether his prospects are better elsewhere. But while he’s here and committed, working and running he’ll always be a valuable asset" said Rodgers.