Former Celtic manager 'interested' in under-fire Scottish Premiership post

Neil Lennon could soon be making his return to football management. Neil Warnock's position at Aberdeen seems to be on a knife edge - if he were to be sacked, the former Celtic manager said he would be 'very much interested' in taking over at Pittodrie.

Speaking in a recent interview at a media event, Lennon said: "Timing is important and the Aberdeen job is something that I would be very much interested in, no question.

"I think there is great potential at Aberdeen. I feel, at 52, my best years are in front of me as a football manager and a coach in terms of experience, my achievements in the game and what I have done and learned as a manager."

Would Neil Lennon be an upgrade over Neil Warnock?

Suffice to say, Warnock's time at Aberdeen has not gone to plan. Since he took over at Pittodrie on February 5, the former Sheffield United head coach has failed to guide the Dandies to a single league victory - his league record currently stands at 0 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats. His only victory as Aberdeen boss came in the Scottish Cup, when the Dons beat fourth-tier outfit Bonnyrigg Rose by a score of 2-0.

Many have accused Warnock of not taking the job seriously enough. Indeed, with the benefit of hindsight, it was an odd appointment - Warnock had no prior experience in Scottish football, even as a player. To take on such a difficult job with little idea of what he was dealing with, coupled with his age, made for a recipe for disaster.