Alexandro Bernabei looks set to seal a loan move away from Celtic in the coming days with reports suggesting he is on his way to Brazil.

Bernabei has been unable to land regular football with the Scottish champions, following his £3.5million arrival from Lanus just 18 months ago. The 23-year-old has only started three league games this season, all of which came earlier this year when first-choice left-back Greg Taylor was injured.

Celtic made Bernabei available for transfer in January, although nothing came to fruition at the time. But with the Brazilian transfer window still open, reports from the South American country suggest he is set to join SC International on loan for the remainder of their season. The Argentinian is expected to arrive in Porto Alegre imminently, with official confirmation of the move expected shortly after.

The report adds that SC International will have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign, although there is no mention of the price. It means Bernabei's time at Parkhead could well be up just two years after it began.

The left-back made just 21 appearances for the Hoops during his 18 months at the club, winning the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup under Ange Postecoglou in 2022/2023. He scored just one goal, against Ross County in April last year.

Bernabei's exit will leave Celtic worryingly thin at left-back, with Taylor the only natural option. The 26-year-old has been almost ever-present at left-back under Rodgers but another injury could cause a major problem in what looks set to be one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

