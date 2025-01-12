Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Caldwell spearheaded his side to an historic milestone with their latest FA Cup result.

Former Celtic star Gary Caldwell enjoyed a huge milestone in his managerial career over the weekend when he guided Exeter City to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a win over Oxford United. The victory marks the first time in 44 years that the Grecians have reached this far in the tournament.

The EFL League One side enjoyed a 3-1 win over Oxford United, who were promoted to the Championship last season. Despite going 1-0 down to the U’s, Exeter hit back with a brace from Demetri Mitchell on his birthday, and a final Vincent Harper goal to seal the deal.

Caldwell and co have now put their name into the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw, joining fellow Devon side Plymouth Argyle in the next stage after their surprise win over Brentford. The fixtures for the fourth round will be confirmed on Sunday and Exeter will discover their next opponents.

Caldwell’s interesting pre-match tactic

Exeter City have not progressed beyond the third round in the FA Cup since 1981, when they reached the quarter-finals. Caldwell hailed the win over Oxford as a ‘brilliant achievement’ and revealed how he and the backroom staff wanted to hit home to the players just how long it had been since the Grecians reached the fourth round of the competition.

“Before the game, we showed players pictures of what computers were like then. Muhammad Ali was heavyweight champion, Only Fools and Horses was on TV and we wanted them to get a feel of how long ago it was that this club was last in the fourth round,” Caldwell revealed.

“Many staff members weren't even born — I wasn't born — and we showed pictures of the staff that were alive from 1981 for the boys to motivate them to try and grab the chance. And boy, did they grab it. I was pleased with the way we were in control and the chances we created, we could have got more and killed the game off, but at 3-1, we were in control.”

Caldwell enjoying Exeter City chapter

Caldwell’s senior career started at Newcastle United but as he struggled for regular game time, he was sent out on four different loan spells before his eventual move to Hibs on a permanent basis. He made the move on a free transfer and spent two years in Edinburgh before he moved to Celtic in 2006.

During his four years with the Hoops, Caldwell won two Scottish Premier League titles, as well as the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. The former defender spent his final playing years in England with Wigan Athletic and joined the coaching team at the Academy following his retirement. Caldwell has since managed Chesterfield and Partick Thistle, but was sacked from the latter in 2019 after a poor run of form.

The ex-Celtic captain signed for current club Exeter City in October 2022. They are currently 15th in the League One table with 31 points on the board so far from nine wins, four draws and 11 defeats.