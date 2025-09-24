This former Celtic star has refused to rule out a potential career in football management.

Former Celtic star Mikael Lustig is now working away from football following his retirement in 2022 but he has not closed the door on returning to the sport in the future.

Lustig made the decision to hang up his boots three years ago after returning to Sweden to see out his playing career. The former right-back completed a full circle moment when he signed for Stockholm side AIK in 2020.

Lustig, now 38, is enjoying a new chapter in his life. He is still involved in sport but has turned his attention to golf over football.

The former Sweden international is an avid golf fan and has now turned another of his sporting passions into a career. Lustig has revealed he plans to interview and play alongside other high profile Swedish figures, including fellow ex-international footballers Anders Svensson and Pontus Wernbloom, ice hockey legend Peter Forsberg, and singer Victor Leksell.

Mikael Lustig teases potential coaching career

Speaking to local media outlet Sportbladet, Lustig confirmed he is enjoying his time playing golf and creating content for his YouTube channel. However, the door doesn’t seem to be closed on a potential return to football in the future.

“I've been playing golf for about four years. I got really into it when I moved back to Sweden,” he said. “The plan is that I travel around Sweden and meet Swedish profiles. It will be a two-man scramble, so two against two. There will be some interviews and good conversation.”

When asked whether he had plans to pursue a career in coaching, the former Celtic man admitted that while it isn’t something he is considering right now, it hasn’t been ruled out.

“There is an extreme amount of work that goes into becoming a head coach. If you are going to be a head coach, you might have to be ready to move and change cities. I am not there right now,” Lustig said.

“But, working within a team, helping players, working with sponsors or scouting players – I can definitely imagine doing that.”

Mikael Lustig at Celtic

Lustig signed for Celtic in 2012 after agreeing a pre-contract deal with him in the November prior. He spent seven years at the club and won 16 trophies with the Hoops along the way, including eight consecutive Scottish Premiership titles.

Lustig was also named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for the country’s top flight for the 2016/17 season. The defender was one of six Celtic players to be included in the ultimate team, alongside Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair.

Lustig left Celtic in 2019 to join Belgian side Gent for a year, before he returned to Sweden to see out the final years of his playing career and retiring at the end of 2021/22 season.

