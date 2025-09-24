Celtic have been criticised for their lack of spending in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One pundit believes two key Celtic questions need answered if the Parkhead war chest is to be prised open this winter.

The Hoops posted their accounts for the year up to the end of June 2025 last week, showing a sizeable 77.3m of cash assets and profit of £33.9m after tax. Fans have demanded answers from the club’s board over a slow summer transfer window where key targets seemed to have fallen by the wayside, with Champions League elimination versus Kairat Almaty sparking fury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protests have been held in games against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle, and Gordon Dalziel is unsure whether or not money will be chucked at the winter window in January to make up for it. With boss Brendan Rodgers seeing his contract expire in the summer, he would like that question answered, while the other would be is the Irishman going to be backed in a world where no new terms have been agreed.

Will Celtic spend in the winter transfer window?

The Clyde SSB pundit, who featured for Rangers, Raith Rovers and more as a player, said: “The other big question marks you've got to look at, is the manager going to be there next year? What happens when Celtic get to January, when that transfer window opens again, is he going to be backed? Because if he's not going to be there in the summer, why they going to throw money at him? Look, I think the anger from the Celtic supporters, and rightly so, was it was the way they went about their business.

“It was too late in the transfer market. They lost probably all their first sort of priorities to bring into Celtic Park and there was a sort of a communication let down between Brendan Rodgers and the board and recruitment. It didn't seem to all work hand in hand. Celtic’s board can argue about the business, and rightly so, the figures that come out show they make a lot of money.

“Brendan Rodgers is only interested in the football side, quite rightly so. He's a manager, and he lives and dies by results, and performances. I've got more sort of interesting views looking forward. Brendan Rodgers for one and the transfer window in January. How it's going to get sorted?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic vs Red Star Belgrade preview

Red Star Belgrade are up next for Celtic in their first league phase game in the Europa League. Speaking at his presser in Serbia, Rodgers said: “We have new guys coming in who are understanding how we work and how we play. The team are finding the new connections again which may seem easy, but it’s not.

“But I’m really seeing the connections in the team improving. The spirit in the team is very strong. We have a bunch of really good guys who want to do really well in their Celtic careers.

“We’re really looking forward to this competition. If you look at the eight games we have, there are some great teams. It’s a great challenge for us to be in it, and we’re really focused on doing well in this competition.”