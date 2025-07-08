A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer headlines for Tuesday.

Rangers are preparing for another offer to come in for one of their key players this summer. The Light Blues have already rejected a club’s approach as they look ahead to the new season under new management and ownership.

Rangers will be looking to close the gap on Celtic next season, having fallen significantly away from the Scottish Premiership title chase last season.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Ex-Celtic star’s move collapses due to unhappy fan reaction

Former Celtic star Mikey Johnston has had a transfer fall flat after a negative response from the club’s fanbase. The winger had been due to undergo a stunning £5 million move to Flamengo from EFL Championship side West Brom but the Rio de Janeiro giants have now pulled out of the discussions.

According to reports in Brazil, relayed via Express and Star, the links with Johnston were not received well by fans of Flamengo. Amid reported ‘backlash’ from the supporters, the trail has now gone cold, with other outlets citing a failed medical as the reason.

Fans were reportedly demanding Flamengo target a player with a ‘bigger reputation’ than Johnston. His injury record over the years has also been flagged as a concern in South America, via Record Sport. The club have now turned their attention to Esequiel Barco of Spartak Moscow instead but some media outlets believe talks could reignite between Flamengo and Johnston.

As things stand for now though, Johnston — who rose through the Celtic ranks and made his debut in 2017 — will remain with West Brom, who he joined last summer following a successful loan move.

Rangers to receive second offer for Cyriel Dessers

Rangers are set to receive a second bid from AEK Athens for the signature of Cyriel Desserts, having already failed to sign him once with their previous offer.

New manager Russell Martin recently revealed the Gers had knocked back an offer from a club interested in signing last season’s top goalscorer. While the club name was not mentioned by Martin, it is believed AEK were the ones with the offer.

Now, according to journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, the club will make contact with Rangers once again in attempt to sign Dessers this summer. However, the Light Blues’ tight grip on the Nigeria international could force AEK to look elsewhere in their mission to bolster their front line.

“AEK Athens will contact again Rangers for Cyriel Dessers. But Greek club are now considering some other striker options,” Chorianopoulos reported on social media.

Dessers finished the 2024/25 season with 29 goals and seven assists on his tally across all competitions. He is under contract at Ibrox until 2027, so Rangers are under no pressure this window to sell up.

