The latest transfer headlines as Celtic join the race for a highly rated midfielder

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish champions Celtic have emerged as strong contenders to sign French midfielder Moussa Baradji this summer.

Baradji will be something of an unknown to plenty of Celtic supporters but is seen by scouts as the calibre of player that could make an instant impact on the first team after a strong showing in the Swiss Super League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old played 27 times for top-flight side Yverdon Sport last season, contributing four goals and three assists from midfield while often operating as a deep-lying playmaker.

Baradj is blessed with the versatility to play as a holding midfield, a No.10 and even as right winger on occasion and is renowned for his excellent workrate, athleticism, speed and exuberance. He was a strong performer for Yverdon Sport and is expected to be made available after the club’s relegation, according to Africa Foot .

Celtic face strong competition for Moussa Baradji

Celtic are expected to compete with the likes of Sunderland, Fiorentina, Parma, Torino, Basel and Galatasaray to sign Moussa Baradji, who is rapidly making a name for himself.

He is reported to be valued at around £2.5m but could cost the Hoops even more if a mini-auction was to take place with other clubs bidding on the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baradji has previously played for the likes Legnago and Altamura in Serie C and Serie D respectively in Italy but is untested in the top-flight of any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Rangers aim to reach agreement with 24-year-old ace amid Aston Villa interest

Scottish heavyweights Rangers are aiming to reach an agreement with Nicolas Raskin to extend his long-term future at Ibrox, according to TEAMtalk.

Raskin was one of Rangers’ standout performers in a difficult campaign last season with five goals and 11 assists from 48 appearances while often playing in the defensive midfield position. He popped up with memorable moments against Celtic throughout the campaign, scoring and assisting in a 3-2 win over them and registering an assist in a memorable 3-0 win on derby day in January to further endear himself to the Ibrox faithful.

Such form has allowed him to break into the Belgium team and become a regular at international level in the run-up to the World Cup in North America, leading to interest from Premier League sides Aston Villa and newly promoted Leeds United among others. He’s reported to be valued at around £25m to £30m by the Light Blues board amid mounting interest from clubs in Europe who were impressed with him immense consitency last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, new boss Russell Martin is desperate to keep the 24-year-old on board as he aims to bridge the gap between his side and champions Celtic and build on the existing strength that he already has at his disposal. Raskin’s current deal only runs until 2026, leaving the club under pressure to potentially cash in this summer, if their contract efforts are unsuccessful.