Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Liverpool pair come to blows when Celtic meet Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin has reacted to his age-old Liverpool feud with Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will go head-to-head in the Champions League this week, as the Hoops look to build on a 5-1 thumping of Slovan Bratislava in their opening match in the competition. It will see Rodgers come up against Sahin, who was a midfielder of his when manager of Liverpool.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A loan spell at Anfield from Real Madrid didn’t exactly go to plan as the star failed to play in his preferred position. As he left Liverpool for Dortmund, he left Spanish reporters with an infamous quote on his time with Rodgers: “Thank God I have left Brendan Rodgers…”

Asked about that quote in his pre-match press conference, Sahin looked to park any bitter feelings from his youth. He said: “Was it a difficult time at Liverpool? Absolutely not. I don't know what I said back in the days when I was young, but the only thing was for me that I played in a different position than I used to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the problem was that Steven Gerrard played in my position! So I had to adjust with my position, and this was the only thing. Everything else, I really enjoyed during my time at Liverpool. It’s a fantastic club and under Brendan I enjoyed every training session with him.

“It was very ball-oriented, ball possession and playing in the opponent's half. I can only say good things about him and my time there. The thing is when you get a call from Dortmund, and you’re a Dortmund boy, you go back home. So this was the only reason.”