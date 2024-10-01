Former Liverpool star reacts to simmering feud with Celtic boss Rodgers after infamous Anfield exit message
Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin has reacted to his age-old Liverpool feud with Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers.
The pair will go head-to-head in the Champions League this week, as the Hoops look to build on a 5-1 thumping of Slovan Bratislava in their opening match in the competition. It will see Rodgers come up against Sahin, who was a midfielder of his when manager of Liverpool.
A loan spell at Anfield from Real Madrid didn’t exactly go to plan as the star failed to play in his preferred position. As he left Liverpool for Dortmund, he left Spanish reporters with an infamous quote on his time with Rodgers: “Thank God I have left Brendan Rodgers…”
Asked about that quote in his pre-match press conference, Sahin looked to park any bitter feelings from his youth. He said: “Was it a difficult time at Liverpool? Absolutely not. I don't know what I said back in the days when I was young, but the only thing was for me that I played in a different position than I used to play.
“But the problem was that Steven Gerrard played in my position! So I had to adjust with my position, and this was the only thing. Everything else, I really enjoyed during my time at Liverpool. It’s a fantastic club and under Brendan I enjoyed every training session with him.
“It was very ball-oriented, ball possession and playing in the opponent's half. I can only say good things about him and my time there. The thing is when you get a call from Dortmund, and you’re a Dortmund boy, you go back home. So this was the only reason.”
