The star currently plays with another former Celtic player.

A Premier League striker has declared a current Celtic his man his footballing hero - as he revealed missed Hoops opportunities.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are preparing for a big night in the Champions League on Tuesday when travelling to face Borussia Dortmund. They have started the season on fire, scoring goals for fun, not conceding many, and making moves on all fronts including Europe’s top table where they’ve already thrashed Slovan Bratislava 5-1.

Celtic are a global brand and their appeal is far and wide, with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson one man who keeps an eye on the Hoops. He has been asked a few Celtic-themed questions by Open Goal at an EAFC 25 event down south.

Ferguson - rated at €50m by Transfermarkt - was first of all asked about what he supported and then it moved onto who his Celtic ‘hero’ was. The Brighton star said: “Tough question. I don’t know you know... at the minute I am going to say Liam Scales!”

Then there was the question if Celtic have ever made their move for him, and admitted trials have been had previously. Ferguson revealed: “No, I don’t think so. I went on a few trials when I was younger but never went.”

Matt O’Riley recently became Ferguson’s teammate at Brighton after joining from Celtic in the summer transfer window. An injury has curtailed the early progress he can make but the forward has high hopes.

He added: “I think he is going to be good. Obviously not a great start is it? There five minutes and he has got done in but I think he can be very good for us.”