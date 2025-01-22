Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Scottish football transfer rumours ahead the European midweek fixtures.

Celtic and Rangers are both back in European action this week as the Glasgow sides prepare to battle it out in the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

The Hoops have a big chance to secure their place in the UCL knockout phase play-offs tonight when they take on struggling Swiss side Young Boys. Despite being the reigning Swiss Super League champions, Young Boys are going through a dismal season and are yet to pick up a single point in the Champions League ahead of their visit to Parkhead.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in for a blockbuster clash against Manchester United in the Europa League before the Scottish Premiership action returns at the weekend. Ahead of the midweek games, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Scottish transfer headlines, with the January window now just days away from closing.

MLS side ‘all in’ for Celtic target

Celtic have been monitoring South Korean midfielder Jung Ho-Yeon lately as they look to bolster their options across the board. The 24-year-old is currently under contract with K League 1 side Gwangju FC, and it isn’t just the Hoops who he has impressed.

Other European clubs are also in the running to sign Jung but ‘no one has taken the plunge’ to attempt to buy him yet. According to recent information, Celtic have been showing interest in the midfielder but MLS side Minnesota United are also very keen on landing a deal.

US site MLS Multiplex have stated it looks like Minnesota are ‘all in’ for Jung, who has been described as one of the ‘brightest prospects’ at Gwangju right now. Celtic have an impressive track record of luring in players from East Asia, and currently boast the likes of Hyun-jun Yang and Kyogo Furuhashi on their roster. However, the MLS outlet says it looks like the train has ‘left the station’ when it comes to Celtic’s pursuit and this could now be Minnesota’s chance to swoop in to sign Jung.

Ex-Rangers forward leaves Scottish side

Former Rangers ace David Templeton has left his latest club at 36 years of age. The forward has departed the West of Scotland Football League side Drumchapel United after almost two years at the club. Templeton came out of retirement in 2022 to join Drumchapel, having previously represented Rangers, Hearts and Hamilton.

It was during his second stint with the latter when he decided to call time on his career. After suffering some injury setbacks, Templeton decided to hang up his boots and focus on his role as U14s coach with the Accies. After just six months into his retirement, Templeton returned to the pitch with Drumchapel. Following his departure, it is yet to be revealed if he will opt for a move elsewhere or enter his second retirement.

“Drumchapel Utd can announce that David Templeton has left the club. We would like to thank 'Temps' for his service to the club and wish him all the very best for the future,” the club wrote on social media.