All the information to watch Celtic vs Young Boys live on TV this week.

Celtic have the chance to book their place in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs this week. If the Hoops can secure a win over Young Boys, they will all but secure their spot inside the table’s top 24, with a game still to play.

Following the restructure of the Champions League, the top eight clubs will automatically progress from the group stage and into the knockouts. Those who finish between ninth and 24th will enter the play-offs to fight for the final eight places in the round of 16.

Celtic are currently 21st in the table with nine points on the board. There are just three points between 15th and 26th as things stand, so there’s a lot to fight for on the cusp of the play-offs bracket. Hoops fans will be eager to see Brendan Rodgers spearhead his side to a result similar to their 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in November.

Celtic’s potential deciding fixture couldn’t have come against a more favourable opponent, either. Young Boys are one of three clubs yet to get a single point on the board during the group stage so far. The struggling Swiss side remain rooted to the bottom of the standings on goal difference, making Celtic the heavy favourites to claim the win.

Young Boys have conceded more goals than any other clubs in the Champions League this season, with 11 shipped in their last two games against Atalanta and VfB Stuttgart alone. Despite winning the Swiss Super League last season, the Bern side are struggling with their worst start to a domestic season this century and currently sit 10th in the division, eight points adrift of leaders Lugano.

Ahead of a big meeting for Celtic and Young Boys in the Champions League, here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the action.

What time does Celtic vs Young Boys kick-off?

Celtic will host Young Boys at Parkhead on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT, alongside six other Champions League fixtures in the later evening slot.

Is Celtic vs Young Boys on TV?

Yes, if you aren’t headed down to the match yourself, you can watch Celtic take on Young Boys on TV. The clash will be shown live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage due to start an hour before kick-off and run until 10.30pm.

If you are an existing Sky TV customer, you can add the TNT Sports package to your subscription for £30 per month.

Is there a live stream for Celtic vs Young Boys?

There will also be the option for fans to live stream Wednesday’s fixture through the Discovery+ website and app. It’s £30.99 per month to subscribe for TNT Sports access through Discovery+. Alternatively, those who are subscribed to Celtic TV outside of the UK and Ireland can watch as normal.

Who is the referee and VAR for Celtic vs Young Boys?

Rohit Saggi of Norway will take charge of Thursday’s match at Celtic Park. He will be supported by assistants and fellow Norwegians Morten Jensen and Anders Olav Dale, as well as fourth official Kristoffer Hagenes. Italy’s Marco Di Bello and Benjamin Brand of Germany will be on VAR duty for Celtic’s potential decisive clash.