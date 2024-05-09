The goalkeeper has been targeted by Celtic

Celtic are ramping up summer transfer plans with a former Rangers player targeted and new man in the door.

Celtic have hired a talent spotter with South American knowledge ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as they target a goalkeeper closer to home.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is set for a busy summer after a campaign where Hoops recruitment has been criticised. It’s a season that could still end in Premiership glory as victory over Rangers on Saturday would move them six clear of their rivals at the top of the league with six points still to play for.

Ahead of the summer, former South American scout Mark Cooper has been brought in as part of a revamp around the club's scouting set-up. Head of player recruitment Mark Lawwell and chief scout Joe Dudgeon both left as part of a recruitment department shake-up in March.

Cooper has worked in the MLS but has now been lured back to Scotland to take on a role at Celtic. He will be tasked with “improving the standard of first-team recruitment” according to the Daily Mail, with players aged 19-23 targeted under a specific financial criteria. International experience will also be taken into account, with it claimed Rodgers is a big fan of Cooper.

The same report states that Celtic will also look to sign out-of-contract Motherwell goalkeeper and captain Liam Kelly. A Scotland international vying for placement at Euro 2024, he started his career at Rangers before spells with Livingston and QPR before signing for the Fir Park side in 2021.