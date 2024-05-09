Alistair Johnston of Celtic battles for possession with Dujon Sterling of Rangers

Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Premiership title showdown at Celtic Park this weekend

Celtic and Rangers will go head-to-head for the fourth and final Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season - with the destination of the title still very much on a knife edge.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops side find themselves in the driving seat, holding a three point lead over their arch rivals at the top of the table with only three matches left to play, as well as boasting a superior goal difference of +5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A victory on home soil would all but secure a third successive league crown for the Parkhead club – leaving them six points clear and requiring just a single point from their remaining two matches. However, a win for Rangers would draw them level on 84 points and reignite their title prospects to set up a tense climax to the campaign that could see the trophy race go right down to the wire on the final day of the season.

Loading....

Both clubs will also face off in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 15, with the Light Blues still hunting for a historic treble having already lifted the League Cup back in December, while Celtic are bidding for a league and cup double.

For supporters who cannot attend the match this weekend they still have the option of watching all the action unfold on TV and online. Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Celtic v Rangers take place?

The final Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership season takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football HD and Main Event. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 11.30am - one hour before kick-off.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Sportscene will show extended highlights on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm and repeated again 12.15am the following morning after Match of the Day. Highlights of the match will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV and Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm derby live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on laptop, tablet or mobile devices via the Sky Go app. Those wishing to tune in without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the latest team news?

Both managers will provide squad updates during their respective press conferences later this week.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could have a fully fit squad to select from this weekend after Daizen Maeda, Liam Scales and Luis Palma all returned to action over the last fortnight following recent injury layoffs.

In contrast, Rangers manager Philippe Clement has numerous injury problems to contend with despite welcoming back Ridvan Yilmaz, who returned from a two-month absence with a late substitute appearance against Kilmarnock last weekend.

Centre-back Connor Goldson joins long-term absentees Danilo and Oscar Cortes on the sidelines for the remainder of the season, while Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo are also ruled out. Midfielder Ryan Jack could make his comeback but has not played since the start of February, while Leon Balogun also faces a race against time to be passed fit after being forced off at half-time against Kilmarnock.

Latest match odds

CELTIC 19/20 | DRAW 3/1 | RANGERS 3/1