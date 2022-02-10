The Hoops will bid to extend their winning run to five matches and leapfrog City into second spot in the table

Fran Alonso reckons his Celtic side can dish out back-to-back defeats to Glasgow City, providing they manage the smaller details well at Petershill Park.

The Hoops have kept an impressive four consecutive clean sheets ahead of their encounter with the 15-time SWPL champions, who are still licking their wounds after a 3-1 defeat to leaders Rangers last Sunday.

Celtic have yet to taste defeat against City this season after drawing 2-2 in their previous league meeting, while they tasted League Cup final glory back in December.

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso with the trophy at full time.

Alonso is aware that a win for his side this evening will see them leapfrog City into second place in the table as they aim to keep their title hopes alive.

He said: “It will be a very, very hard game. In my opinion we are still facing the best team in the country and I think they will be hurt after their last performance but that can make them more dangerous.

“Last year they lost heavily to Rangers and in the Champions League but they came back and won the league so I know they are used to winning.

“They have a strong mentality and a very experienced and knowledgeable coach and I expect a very hard game.

“They will be up for it but so are we, so I think it’ll be a very even game, but hopefully we control the little details more and we can get the three points because it’s a must-win game for both sides.”

Alonso admits his side will have to be at their best Eileen Gleeson’s charges if they want to take maximum points as he called on every member of his squad to be ready for the challenge.

EAST KILBRIDE, SCOTLAND - APRIL 04: Celtic's Keeva Keenan (L) in action with Jo Love of Glasgow City during the SWPL match between Celtic and Glasgow City at K-Park, on April 04, 2021, in East Kilbride, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He added: “Our depth of squad is very important. We always reward training and players go through different spells of form throughout the season which is normal.

“Our form has been very good, not only in terms of results, but our performances and clean sheets and I’m pleased with how we have been in the last few games.

“I’m expecting another strong performance. It will be a battle on a small pitch that doesn’t really suit our style but I hope it’s a very exciting game.”

Meanwhile, SWPL Cup final hero Caitlin Hayes has every confidence that her team-mates can extend their unbeaten run against City this season.

She told Celtic TV: “We know we can beat any team in this league. We respect everyone but we have that confidence about ourselves.

“We’re well aware Glasgow City are a tough opponent and the history they have in this league but that doesn’t mean we’re no confident in ourselves and believe that a win is possible.

“Our set-pieces are always dangerous in any game, considering the height of our backline, so we need to make sure we get on the end of any deliveries.

Celtic's players celebrate during the SWPL Cup final.

“We’ve worked all week around pressing Glasgow City form the front, we don’t want to give them a moments space on the ball.

“We have moved forward (since the last time we faced Glasgow City). We’re on a good run of form right now and we’re enjoying playing with each other.”

Reflecting on her cup-final winning header, Hayes added: “It is what dreams are made of. Still to this day, I don’t really believe it!