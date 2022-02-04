The Northern Ireland head coach reflected on the club’s January transfer dealings

Glasgow City's Hayley Lauder and Rangers Rachel McGlaughlin during a SWPL match between Glasgow City and Rangers.

Eileen Gleeson recognises the importance of Glasgow City’s top-of-the-table showdown with Rangers but has told her table-topping side not to let the occasion phase them.

The 15-time SWPL champions were held to a 1-1 draw against the Light Blues earlier in the season but will clash against at the Rangers Training Centre on Sunday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory for City would stretch their lead at the top of the table to four points, albeit Malky Thomson’s Gers have a game in hand after being left idle last weekend.

In recent weeks, the Petershill outfit have taken a while to break opposition teams down and Gleeson is hopeful her players can get off to a fast start against the side posing the biggest threat to their title hopes.

She said: “Games in this league don’t come any bigger, this is what football is all about. It’s a top-of-the-table clash so it should be a good game for everybody.

“Three points are three points no matter who you are playing. Of course, the big games bring a different dynamic and I don’t think either team can afford to drop points, so it’s a huge fixture for us.

“The message (to the players) is the same every week, to stay focused on your task and the team’s task. We can’t let emotions override the occasion.

“We just need to play the game to the best of our ability and deal with the situations that arise during the game.

“You want to score an early goal in every game but I think it could be a very cagey affair on Sunday with both teams being very respectful of each other.

“If we can get an early goal then that makes things all the better but we can’t rush anything because the pursuit of the early goal and opening up our own goal is something we’ll also be very mindful of.”

Since her arrival in October, Gleeson has inherited a squad that has proven at the highest level they can grind out results, despite not being at their clinical best.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 09: Glasgow City players celebrate Priscilla Chinchilla's goal to make it 2-0 during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Glasgow City at the Rangers Training Centre, on May 09, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Northern Irish head coach reckons having vastly-experienced players in her squad is hugely beneficial in managing games.

She stated: “I think we’ve had a good run of games and managed to get good points on the board. Some performances I think we would say we could’ve been better.

“It was a very good performance overall against Spartans and last week against Hearts I wasn’t overlay happy with our first-half display but we improved in the second half.

“We’re just focusing on the things we need to do better and keep driving the performance level forward.

“That makes the difference. Right now we have a mixed squad; some players who have been with Glasgow City for a while and a few and younger players plus some new faces, but having that experience is going to prove vital to get us through these games.

“We’ve got Lee Alexander and Hayley Lauder, those players will be huge in these big games to help the younger players, so experience is key in managing the game.”

Lee Alexander has signed longer to Glasgow City. Picture: John Devlin

Gleeson expressed her delight at the January transfer window business conducted by the club and believes her new additions will be eager to play their part in helping secure further silverware this season.

She added: “The squad is looking good, they’re feeling fresh and we’ve got a lot of competition for places so we’re in a very good position just now.

“We’re very happy with the business we’ve done. The new girls have definitely added a lot of depth to the squad.

“Kerry (Beattie) has came in and made an immediate impact and we’ve brought in Abbi Grant who is a very experienced Scottish player who knows the league inside out and has been successful at Glasgow City before, so I’m hoping her familiarity with the league and the level can help us going forward.

“Peyton just arrived last week from the United States, so we’re building her up in the sessions. She has been with North Carolina Courage for the past three seasons, so she’s been training at an exceptional level and intensity.