The Hoops and St Mirren icon paid an emotional visit to Parkhead on Saturday after his cancer diagnosis.

Frank McGarvey has issued an emotional message to the Celtic fans after revealing he wanted to make the most of what could be his final trip to Parkhead.

The 66-year-old, holding back the tears, admitted that he wanted one last opportunity to show his appreciation to the Celtic faithful.

He told Celtic TV: “I just wanted to say to the Celtic fans that I love them very much and to thank them for everything they’ve done for me.

“I’ve been to the hospital and they’ve told me what’s probably going to happen to me. This might be my last time to see them, so if I can just thank them very much for everything.

“You’ve got to remember Celtic isn’t just about the players - it’s about the fans, it’s because of the fans that makes the club a family. I get on well with the supporters. When you come to see your family for the last time maybe, it’s sad.”

McGarvey scored one of Celtic’s most iconic goals during the 1985 Scottish Cup final against Jim McLean’s Dundee United, connecting with Roy Aitken’s cross from the right to bullet a header into the net.

Recalling that finish, a tearful McGarvey said: “If you can make hundreds of thousands of people across Scotland happy with scoring a goal. It was a very important time for us, because Scottish football was at a very high level.