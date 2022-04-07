The 27-year-old has been awarded SPFL Player of the Month for March after his recent scoring spree

Giorgos Giakoumakis claims he didn’t mean to be disrespectful when he stated Celtic were stronger than Rangers in every department and will go on to lift the Premiership title this season.

The Greek striker, who has been named SPFL Player of the Month for March, stands by his controversial comments.

He admitted back in February: “We have a very strong squad, I think it’s the best in the league. I think we’re better in every single part of the team. We will win the championship.”

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis and Rangers' Ryan Jack during Sunday's Old Firm derby.

His comments were branded “disrespectful” by Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack last month but Giakoumakis admitted he hadn’t intended to cause any offence with the confident remark.

Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to NINE points, albeit for 24 hours, as they prepare to host St Johnstone at Parkhead on Saturday.

Asked whether Sunday’s Old Firm victory over their rivals vindicated his comments, the 27-year-old said: “I didn’t make these comments to make anyone angry or feel disrespected by me.

“I said what I was believing for my team. I believe this time that we played better as a team, that is the only thing I said.

“I can say also now that we play very good football and I believe in my team. Every player can say that his team is the best, I don’t think this is bad.

“From now on we have to win the games and do our job.”

Giakoumakis endured an underwhelming start to his Parkhead career but he reckons his recent resurgence is down to the extra work he did on his own during the winter break.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis sniffed out his first hat-trick for the club with only 16 touches across the 90 minutes against Dundee. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The frontman, who has scored eight goals in his last five games, added: “I scored my first goal for Celtic against St Johnstone and then picked up my injury.

“I had to work a lot on my own and I can say for the second part of the season I am really fit and strong.

“If we win this game on Saturday it would be a great step for us to win the league. The most important thing for me is to win, even if I don’t score.”

With Kyogo Furuhashi returning to full fitness and likely to feature this weekend after a three month lay-off, Giakoumakis is expected to battle the Japanese sensation for a starting berth.

However, last season’s Eredivisie top scorer played down any competition between the pair, insisting both of them must score the goal that can help Celtic over the finishing line in the title race.

He admitted: “Actually I’m not looking forward to the battle, he is my team-mate and we both have to help the team to score some goals and win games.