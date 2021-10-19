The former Hibernian shot-stopper returned to his homeland last summer after a season at Easter Road

Ferencvaros goalkeeper Adam Bogdan reckons today’s encounter with Celtic will feel like a Champions League tie after comparing the Glasgow giants to Barcelona.

The Hungarian champions will look to deliver another devastating blow at Parkhead – just like they did last season by knocking the Hoops out at the second qualifying round on European football’s biggest stage.

Since then both clubs have undergone significant changes, but former Hibs and Liverpool shot-stopper Bogdan is confident the Green Eagles can stun Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side once again.

He said: “I think we can repeat last year, absolutely. This will maybe feel a bit like we are playing in the Champions League as it’s a Tuesday.

“The same is true for Celtic as it is for Barcelona – they are both more than a club.

“But last season we knocked them out of the Champions League and that was a huge achievement and one that is certainly not unrepeatable too.

“Celtic are a club who are known and recognise all over the world. They play in colours that everyone knows although I must point out they only got them from my old club Hibs!

“Every match at Parkhead has an incredible atmosphere. I was lucky enough to play there once for Hibs against a Celtic side managed by Brendan Rodgers and only lost 4-2 in a really intense match.”

With both sides still searching for their first points in Group G approaching the halfway stage, Bogdan insists the biggest difference between this year’s game and last season will be the return of fans to the stadium.

The 34-year-old is well aware of Celtic’s frailties in defence having conceded eight goals in their first two Europa League group games and has warned the Budapest club are ready to take advantage of any weaknesses in the Hoops rear-guard.

Bogdan added: “This team has its weaknesses and we will try to exploit those. They like to play entertaining football so I think it will provide us with opportunities.

“The question is whether we can use that and also stop them creating for themselves.

“We have to play a strong game and be together, defend really well because they are a really good side going forward. If we defend together we will also have chances to hopefully win the game.

“The difference will be with the supporters. Last year there was an empty stadium which was a shame. Everybody would like to experience what this stadium can provide.

“I’ve heard that Celtic have been hit hard financially with not playing in the Champions League and having no fans in during the pandemic.