The latest transfer news from Celtic and Rangers as the Scottish Premiership action continues on Sunday

Celtic are ‘interested’ in Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser with the player likely to leave St James’ Park before the transfer window shuts, according to reports.

The Scotland international was left out of the Magpies’ pre-season squad for the their tour of the United States. Last week, his name was left out as Newcastle released their squad numbers for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Aberdeen, made just eight appearances in the league for Eddie Howe’s side last term and was last seen in a Premier League 2 fixture in April.

Fraser has also been linked with a move to the Championship with Southampton as they seek to clinch an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GiveMeSport Celtic are considering a move. He said: “Celtic are interested in Ryan Fraser from Newcastle. That has been confirmed. They are looking for a winger. The Scottish player, who doesn’t play a central role for the Magpies, is one of the preferred names and profiles.”

Meanwhile, Michael Beale has offered hope to Rabbi Matondo on his Rangers future following the player’s impressive cameo against Livingston on Saturday.

The Ibrox club won 4-0 to pick up their first win of the season with Matondo coming on in the 70th minute and setting up Kieran Dowell’s goal which rounded off the victory.

The player, who played 19 times for Rangers last season, has been linked with Leeds United this summer but Beale has hinted he could get more chances in Glasgow this term.

The Rangers manager said after Saturday’s win: “With Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent moving on, this opens a space for Rabbi. But he’s got to take his opportunity. Today, he very much did that.”