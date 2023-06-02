The ultras group have promised fans another grand spectacle before kick-off at the national stadium on Saturday.

The prominant fan group have produced some spectacular large scale displays at Celtic Park, including last weekend as they kicked off the trophy day celebration in style by unveiling a full stadium tifo ahead of the final Premiership fixture against Aberdeen just as they had done on the opening day of the season in July last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jock Stein stand dipicted an image of the legendary Scottish manager with the phrase ‘Stand on the shoulders of giants’, while the Lisbon Lions stand featured a template of the club’s first-ever boss Willie Maley.

Now the Green Brigade will attempt to wow spectators both in attendance and watching on from afar with another special pre-match tifo extending all the way across Celtic’s entire allocation for the season’s Hampden showpiece.

The group have requested supporters to ensure they have occupied their seats before the teams emerge from the tunnel ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off in one last effort to offer some final words of encouragement to Ange Postecoglou’s side as they bid for a world-record eighth domestic treble.

Celtic fans are expected to have the vast majority of the stadium to show their colour and generate an impressive atmosphere, with the Championship club selling just over 6,000 tickets after handing back thousands of unsold briefs to the Scotish FA earlier this week. Those were promptly put on sale and snapped up by the Parkhead faithful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message delivered on behalf of the group’s social media presence, North Curve Celtic, read: “Last weekend, the Celtic support produced a stunning tifo which inspired the current Celtic team to walk on the shoulders of giants as they bid for an historic 8th treble. This weekend, the Celtic support has another opportunity to produce another huge tifo and deliver a final message of inspiration to the to the team as they enter the park for the Scottish Cup final.