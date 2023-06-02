Everything you need to know to tune into the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness at Hampden Park.

Premiership champions Celtic and Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle will contest the 150th Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday evening, with Ange Postecoglou’s overwhelming favourites bidding for a record-breaking eighth domestic treble.

The Hoops are seeking to complete a clean sweep of domestic trophies for the fifth time in seven years against the Highland club, who haven’t been in competitive action for almost a month after narrowly missing out on a play-off place following a fifth-placed league finish.

Billy Dodds’ men will be hoping they can pull one a giant-killing act and win their first piece of silverware since beating Falkirk in Mount Florida to lift the famous old trophy in season 2014/15.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists his full focus is on Saturday's Scottish Cup final amid links to the Tottenham vacancy. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Parkhead club will prove a tough nut to crack this weekend after re-establishing themselves as the dominant force in Scottish football under Postecoglou two years ago. Celtic have been relentless in successfully retaining the top-flight crown and clinching back-to-back League Cup triumphs this season.

Despite taking their foot off the gas after wrapping up the league title at the start of May, Postecoglou’s side returned to their brilliant best on trophy day last Saturday with a 5-0 demolition of Aberdeen on the final day of the season. Having disposed of Greenock Morton, St Mirren, Hearts and Rangers en route to the Scottish Cup final, they will be confident of adding another trophy to the cabinet after winning each of their last nine finals in the competition.

Inverness became the first team outside of the Premiership to reach the end-of-season showpiece for seven years, knocking out Stirling Albion, Queen’s Park, Falkirk, Livingston and Kilmarnock en route to sealing a return to the national stadium. They must overcome a four-week break after being granted nine days off to recharge their batteries to produce a major upset.

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action...

What TV channel is the game on? Date and kick off time

Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle takes place on Saturday, June 3 with a later than usual 5.30pm kick-off (UK time).

Odds: Celtic 1/14 | Draw 13/1 | Inverness 35/1 (*Odds from Oddschecker.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 (previously Premier Sports) and BBC One Scotland. The match is available to stream via BBC iPlayer or Viaplay online. Coverage will begin on both channels at 5.00pm - 30 minutes before kick-off.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights of the match at 11.20pm on Saturday night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesmen Graeme Stewart and Gordon Crawford, with David Dickinson confirmed as the fourth official. Steven McLean takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What’s the latest team news?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed midfielder Aaron Mooy - absent from the last four games - will miss out, but he delivered positive news on recovering trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Alistair Johnston and Sead Haksabanovic.

Top goal scorer Furuhashi limped off in the win over Aberdeen, while right-back Johnston was also forced off with a minor problem. Winger Haksabanovic is likely to feature as well after picking up a knock two weeks ago. Cameron Carter-Vickers remains sidelined due to a knee problem.

Postecoglou stated on Thursday: “Kyogo is progressing. He hasn’t trained yet. The plan is to get him out there tomorrow (Friday) and see how he goes. He is doing some individual stuff. He always is, but he is still pretty bullish about playing so we will just see how he goes. Johnston is fine, he has trained all week and Haksabanovic is back in so he is available as well. The only real absence is Aaron Mooy.”