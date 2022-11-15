The former Toffees midfielder reckons the Hoops boss will have to win titles for six years to become a club legend

Pat Nevin insists Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could bring something “extra special” to the English Premier League but questioned if his style of play would be the right fit for Everton.

The former Scotland winger, who spent four successful years with the Toffees between 1988 and 1992 after joining from Chelsea, is confident the current Hoops boss will manage in England’s top tier in the future.

Postecoglou has previously been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City and has also been mentioned as a contender for the Wolves and Chelsea jobs in recent months. The latest club the ex-Socceroos head coach has been touted with is Everton, given the increasing pressure on Frank Lampard.

Ange Postecoglou is doing an excellent job at Celtic.

The 57-year-old is reportedly top of their list of potential candidates but Nevin doesn’t believe his old club have the players to suit Postecoglou’s brand of football.

He told Grosvenor Sports: “One day Ange Postecoglou will get a chance at the top level in England because he brings something extra special and really unusual. You watch Celtic games under him with a big cheesy grin on your face because they’re so positive and they’ll run until they fall down.

Advertisement

“The problem is that if they fall down after 70 minutes then they get battered as we’ve found out. It’d be a difficult thing to do in England but boy I’d love someone to try it. If Everton lured Ange down to England, they’d have to give him at least two transfer windows to get people who can do it for him as the current players at Everton are not that style.

“You can’t do ‘Angeball’ with the players that are at Everton right now so I’m not sure he’d be the right fit just now.”

During his first season in the Parkhead hotseat, Postecoglou clinched two trophies and has already earned comparisons to club greats such as Tommy Burns. However, Nevin feels the Austalian would have to maintain the club’s silverware haul for another SIX years to be called a legend.

Peter Grant says his tears as he was embraced by manager Tommy Burns (right) in the aftermath of the 1995 Scottish Cup triumph that end the club's torturous six-year wait for a trophy were not "celebratory" but borne out of "sheer relief". (Photo by SNS Group)

He added: “Ange has done a really good job but we can’t get carried away too early with the rankings. Ange needs to stay with Celtic four, five or maybe six years and win the league every year to be looked upon as one of the greats.

“The one area which may make him a great already is his style. There’s a core ethos within the club and Ange Postecoglou, more than any manager since Tommy Burns, is the epitome of that ethos and that’s why Celtic fans love him. I haven’t felt it so clearly for decades than I do see it under Ange Postecoglou.”