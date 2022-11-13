Latest news regarding Celtic’s popular boss

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou believes VAR is becoming the 'star of the show' in Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Everton are reportedly interested in Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has emerged as a potential option for the Premier League side if they decide to part company with Frank Lamaprd.

That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, who claims the 57-year-old ‘tops’ the Toffees’ list of possible managerial candidates. They lost 3-0 away at Bournemouth this weekend and pressure is mounting on their current manager as they slip to 17th in the table, just a point above the drop zone.

Postecoglou was appointed by Celtic in June 2021 and has since become a popular figure with the Glasgow giants. He guided them to the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at the helm and also won the League Cup.

The Hoops look on their way to securing back-to-back title wins this term as well and will be hoping that they can keep hold of their boss for as long as possible. However, links with a move away are inevitable and this isn’t the first time he has been linked with a departure.