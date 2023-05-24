Register
‘He has treated me very well’ - Ange Postecoglou details close bond with Dermot Desmond after Celtic Park exchange

The Hoops manager was pictured speaking with the Irish tycoon after an image posted online went viral.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th May 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Ange Postecoglou has opened up on his close relationship with Dermot Desmond - insisting he is in regular contact with the Celtic supremo after the pair were photographed in conversation face-to-face last week.

The Hoops majority shareholder, who has overseen an unprecedented period of success for the Parkhead club, made a rare public appearance in Glasgow before taking in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against St Mirren at Parkhead.

An image uploaded on social media by one lucky supporter went viral of the Australian catching up with Desmond and his son Ross, which led fans to speculate about Postecoglou’s contract situation and whether a new long-term deal could be in the pipeline.

Desmond, who likes to keep a low-profile, remains somewhat of a divisive figure within some sections of the Celtic fanbase with the Irish billionaire often criticised for his lenghty 17-year absence from the club’s AGM.

However, Postecoglou has detailed his admiration and respect for the powerbroker, who is likely to be watching on from the director’s box on Saturday when the champions finally get their hands on their 53rd league title. He credits Desmond as the man who brought him to Glasgow’s East End following his rather left-field appointment in the summer of 2021.

Fast forward two years and the Aussie stands on the verge of joining an illustrious group of Treble-winning manager. Postecoglou said: “It’s been quite a two years since that first talk with Dermot. We’ve accomplished so much in that time. It was a lot different when I walked in but we have done a lot, from the success we have had on the field, to the players we have brought in.

“The way we play our football and the general feeling around the club, with the connection with the supporters, has been a credit to everyone. From my perspective, I couldn’t be happier with the support I have received to try to get this club back to where it has been before, and was for a long time.

Ange Postecoglou takes Celtic training in preparation for Wednesday's trip to Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Ange Postecoglou takes Celtic training in preparation for Wednesday's trip to Hibs. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
“The fact we could do it really quickly is a credit to everyone. Dermot was the first person I spoke to with regards to Celtic, and I value our relationship. He’s very influential and has been very supportive of me, personally and within the club. Particularly when we didn’t have the smoothest of starts. It didn’t last very long but it was still a difficult beginning. During that time, he was immensely supportive of me.

“I knew that he and the club would have my back and support me, until I got Celtic to where we needed to be. I enjoy a great relationship with Dermot and his family. He’s a very important part of Celtic and has been for a long time. It’s been great that I have been able to repay that faith he showed me right from the start. We are in regular contact with each other and that’s because Dermot loves Celtic, he loves talking about the games, and how the club is going in general.

“I don’t know if he’s in contact with me more or less than previous managers. I don’t know if I’m a favourite or not! But he has treated me very well.”

