Everything you need to know about The Hoops’ weekend trip to Edinburgh

After the Dundee horror show, Celtic have the chance to close the gap on Hearts in the Premiership table this weekend.

The pressure is building on Brendan Rodgers after his side lost 2-0 to Dundee at Dens Park. Clark Robertson opened the scoring for the home side, before Cameron Carter-Vickers stuck the ball in his own net. The win put meant that Celtic now sit five points behind Hearts in the table, after the Gorgie side’s 3-0 win away to Kilmarnock.

Craig Halkett continued his rich vein of form at Rugby Park and scored the first goal in the Ayrshire hammering. A Claudio Braga brace then secured the three points for Hearts, who have now won five on the bounce in the league. Derek McInnes has had a dream start to life at Tynecastle, as Hearts now look serious contenders to win their first League title in 65 years.

Can Celtic close the gap on their Edinburgh rivals? Or will Hearts extend their lead at the top of the table? Either way, here’s everything you need about the biggest fixture of the SPFL Premiership so far:

Where and when will Hearts vs Celtic take place?

The match will take place at Tynecastle on Sunday, 26th October. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00pm.

Will Hearts vs Celtic be broadcast live?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports football. Coverage is set to start an hour before kick-off at 11am. BBC Radio Scotland Extra are also providing a Sportsound programme for the game which is on air from 11:30am, proving live updates.

Alternatively, you can keep updated with the match right here at Glasgow World, where we will provide you with a match report and player ratings at the final whistle! We will also have post-match reaction from Brendan Rodgers.

Who is the referee for Hearts vs Celtic?

Nick Walsh has been named the match official. He has assistant referees, Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence as linesmen. Colin Steven will be the fourth official. Meanwhile, over at Clydesdale House, Andrew Dallas will be on VAR duty with Graeme Leslie as his assistant.

What has Brendan Rodgers said ahead of Hearts vs Celtic?

Speaking after the Dundee defeat, Rodgers said: "It's still obviously very early, but there is no doubt Hearts have made a really good start. And we are the team that is chasing in this moment. But we have to go away and analyse where we are at, and as I said before that game, we have a really important game on Thursday so that will be our focus.

“It’ll take care of itself. I was asked about it before and it was annoying me a wee bit but now we can look forward to it. It’ll be a brilliant atmosphere. All the challenges we’ve had, we’ve kept coming up with the answers, but Sunday will be the toughest challenge of all.

"We’re in a good place. The players should be pleased with their performances. The crowd will help us, the confidence will help us, but we have to keep maintaining and improving our performance."