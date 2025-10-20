The player is currently not in the picture at Nottingham Forest with Celtic now mentioned as a possibility.

A Nottingham Forest player has been credited as a possible Celtic target - with World Cup ambitions still in the mix.

Angus Gunn joined the Premier League side in the summer after time at Norwich City but has found himself as third choice. He is still Scotland’s number one in an area of the pitch where head coach Steve Clarke issues, with none of his senior options like Craig Gordon or Liam Kelly the first choice at their clubs.

Kevin Gallacher is a Scotland hero and reckons former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s sacking could change things for the better when it comes to Gunn. That said, he has heard talk of a Celtic swoop, with the Premiership champions having eyes on a long-term replacement for veteran number one Kasper Schmeichel.

Who is Scotland national team number one?

He wrote in the Sunday Post: “Steve Clarke's mind will be spinning in the downtime Scotland now have before the conclusion of the World Cup qualifying campaign. And one of the biggest issues occupying his thoughts is sure to be that of the goalkeeper's position. The fact we are close to winning a place at next summer's finals has had many looking back to the last time we made it, which, of course, was France 98.

“I was lucky enough to be part of Craig Brown's group and I still clearly recall the shock we all got when Andy Goram withdrew before the tournament Andy was a terrific goalie so losing him at such a big time was the last thing you want to happen. The good news for us was that we had another top-class option in the shape of Jim Leighton. With his ability and experience, Jim left us just as strong as we would have been had Andy been available.

“I am not so sure we would be in such decent shape if Angus Gunn were to get crocked ahead of the 2026 finals, assuming we make it there in the first place, that is. Alongside Angus in the squad for the last games, against Greece and Belarus, were Craig Gordon and Liam Kelly. Neither is currently playing for their respective clubs, Hearts and Rangers.

Could Angus Gunn join Celtic?

“In fairness, the same is true of Gunn at Nottingham Forest but at least in his case we have recent evidence of his ability to perform off a cold start. In fact, Gunn's situation at Forest is so bad there is cause to be optimistic it will soon get sorted out in a way that is more beneficial for the country. Third choice at his club now, one down on what he signed up for, he has cause to look for a loan in

“With the World Cup coming up, and we now know that even if we do not clinch automatic qualification there will be a play-off in March to prepare for, he could be confident of getting his wish granted. Celtic have been credited with looking at him as a 2026-27 replacement for Kasper Schmeichel, whose deal is up next summer, so the long-term signs are promising, too.

“Also, with Ange Postecoglou being sacked by Forest yesterday after just 39 days in charge - it is possible the next manager will come in and take a shine to him, it being standard practice for new bosses to give all the players in the squad a clean slate to start off on.”