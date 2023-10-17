Hearts v Celtic injury news: 10 out and 3 doubts for Tynecastle clash

Hearts and Celtic injury latest as the two sides clash in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash in Gorgie.

Celtic head along the M8 to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon when they take on Hearts at Tyncastle in the final Scottish Premiership clash of the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side entered the international break off the back of a 3-1 league victory over Kilmarnock to bounce back from their disappointing last-gasp Champions League defeat to Lazio. It left the Hoops with a seven point margin at the top of the table.

While a number of players have returned from international duty, there current condition remains unclear and will be getting closely monitored ahead of a returning to domestic action in Gorgie. Rodgers is still expected to be without a few long-term injury victims, but could be set to include former Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio who has yet to make his first-team debut since his arrival in the summer transfer window.

The Australian has been involved in training sessions as he bids to build up his fitness after moving to Scotland carrying an unspecified injury with him, which has prevented Hoops fans from catching a glimpse of him in action. However, a recent outing for the club’s B-team could potentially have put him spot on to finally make his first appearance.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday’s clash...

2 . Daizen Maeda - Celtic DOUBT - The Japanese winger withdrew from international duty citing an ‘injury’ concern but it is yet to be stated what the problem is. Has been an ever-present this season so a spell on the sidelines would be a blow.

3 . Marco Tilio - Celtic DOUBT - The Australian summer signing is yet to make his debut after carrying an underlying injury. He has, however, been involved in training and featured recently for the B-Team to indicate a first-team appearance could be close.