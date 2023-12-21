Ibrox and Celtic Park are cauldrons of atmosphere on matchday, but how does the attendance compare with the biggest stadiums on the planet?

While the Christmas period has many thinking of family dinner, presents and relaxation, it's fair to say it's quite the opposite for any keen football fans. The matches come thick and fast across the end of December and New Year with the chance for Scottish Premiership sides to make or break their season.

Rangers and Celtic fans will fill Ibrox and Celtic Park for those fixtures with their usual ardent support that has earned the fanbases of both Scottish giants a reputation as some of the globe's most committed football fans.

GlasgowWorld compares the average attendance at Ibrox and Celtic Park with the 25 stadiums across the globe that boast the most fans coming through the gates for every league match this season.

1 . 1 - Borussia Dortmund Average attendance at Signal Iduna Park - 81,252 Photo: Getty Images

2 . 2 - Bayern Munich Average attendance at the Allianz Arena - 75,000 Photo: Getty Images

3 . 3 - Manchester United Average attendance at Old Trafford - 73,507 Photo: Getty Images