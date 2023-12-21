Register
How Celtic and Rangers staggering attendance compares with world's biggest including Man Utd and Bayern Munich - gallery

Ibrox and Celtic Park are cauldrons of atmosphere on matchday, but how does the attendance compare with the biggest stadiums on the planet?

By Toby Bryant
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

While the Christmas period has many thinking of family dinner, presents and relaxation, it's fair to say it's quite the opposite for any keen football fans. The matches come thick and fast across the end of December and New Year with the chance for Scottish Premiership sides to make or break their season.

Rangers and Celtic fans will fill Ibrox and Celtic Park for those fixtures with their usual ardent support that has earned the fanbases of both Scottish giants a reputation as some of the globe's most committed football fans.

GlasgowWorld compares the average attendance at Ibrox and Celtic Park with the 25 stadiums across the globe that boast the most fans coming through the gates for every league match this season.

Average attendance at Signal Iduna Park - 81,252

1. 1 - Borussia Dortmund

Average attendance at Signal Iduna Park - 81,252 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance at the Allianz Arena - 75,000

2. 2 - Bayern Munich

Average attendance at the Allianz Arena - 75,000 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance at Old Trafford - 73,507

3. 3 - Manchester United

Average attendance at Old Trafford - 73,507 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance at the San Siro - 73,002

4. 4 - Inter Milan

Average attendance at the San Siro - 73,002

