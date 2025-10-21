All the information you need to catch Celtic’s action against Sturm Graz in the Europa League this week.

Celtic are back in Europa League action this week when they face SK Sturm Graz for their third game of the campaign.

The Hoops will be hoping for a positive result against the Austria Bundesliga champions, following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic’s loss, teamed with another win for Hearts, means the gap between first and second has now stretched to five points. The result means Brendan Rodgers has just one win in his last five games in all competitions.

As the Hoops prepare to take on Sturm Graz, we’ve provided all the details you need to make sure you don’t miss this week’s European action.

When is Celtic vs Sturm Graz?

Celtic will host Sturm Graz in the Europa League at Parkhead this Thursday, October 23rd. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Celtic vs Sturm Graz tickets

At the time of writing, there are still tickets available to purchase for Celtic’s clash with Sturm Graz this week. General sale tickets can be bought on the club website for £45 - you can view the remaining available tickets here. Hospitality options are also still on offer for the match.

Celtic are also offering Special Season Ticket holder prices for the game, which can only be purchased from the ticket office. Prices are £39 for adults, £30 for concessions and £27 for under 13s.

Is Celtic vs Sturm Graz on TV?

Yes, you will be able to watch Celtic live in Europe this week on TNT Sports, the UK’s broadcast rights holders for Europa League fixtures. The match will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting 7.45pm.

If you aren’t already an existing TNT Sports customer, you can find out how to add the channels to an existing Sky Sports subscription or BT broadband package.

Celtic vs Sturm Graz live stream information

Fans will also be able to live stream the Celtic action this week. For those away from home or on the go, discovery+ provides streaming options for mobiles, tablets and laptops, as well as Smart TVs and select games consoles. Subscriptions are available from £30.99 per month - you can find out more here.

Celtic and Sturm Graz latest form

Celtic are yet to get their first Europa League win of the season on the board. Their first meeting with Red Star Belgrade ended in a 1-1 after Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal was cancelled out by Marko Arnautovic.

They lost their following game against Sporting Braga at Parkhead after the visitors claimed a 2-0 win. Rodgers will be hoping to get his side’s first win on the board this week.

As for Sturm Graz, the Austrians are enjoying being top of their league. They have registered a win and a loss in Europe so far this season. After losing to Midtjylland in their opening match, Sturm Graz bounced back with a 2-1 win over Rangers in their latest clash.