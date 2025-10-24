How you can follow this weekend’s action between Celtic and Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts

Celtic have a golden opportunity to close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts this weekend when the two sides meet for the first time this season.

The reigning champions have fallen five points adrift of the high-flying Jambos, who remain the only club in the league yet to be beaten. A win for Celtic will narrow the margin to just two points and completely reopen the title race, but a result in the opposite direction could put Brendan Rodgers’ side in a concerning situation. The Hoops have been in midweek European action before they face Hearts, while the opposition have time to rest from their latest Premiership win.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action this weekend as Celtic make the trip to the capital.

When is Hearts vs Celtic?

Celtic will make the trip to Tynecastle Park to take on the league leaders. The Scottish Premiership clash will take place on Sunday, October 26th, with kick-off scheduled for 12pm BST.

Hearts vs Celtic latest form

Celtic have won just two of their last five Scottish Premiership games and will make the trip to Gorgie following their latest 2-0 defeat to Dundee. The Hoops scraped a 3-2 win against Motherwell before that but were held to a goalless draw by Hibs at Parkhead prior to that.

Hearts are unbeaten all season so far and are enjoying an impressive five-game winning streak at the moment. The Jambos enjoyed a 3-0 win on the road against Kilmarnock in their latest outing. They have scored 11 goals in their last five fixtures.

Is Hearts vs Celtic on TV this weekend?

Yes, Celtic’s match this weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage will start an hour before kick-off at 11am, providing plenty of time for pre-match build-up.

If you are not already a Sky Sports customer, you can add the sports package to an existing TV subscription from £20 per month. Alternatively, Sky TV deals for new customers start a £35 per month, including sports. You can find out more here.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra are also providing a Sportsound programme featuring live updates for the match, which will air from 11.30am.

How to watch Hearts vs Celtic on live stream

You can also catch the Hearts vs Celtic action via live stream either from home or on the go through the Sky Go app. If you are an existing Sky Sports customer, you can access all your usual channels through the app on your mobile device, tablet or laptop.

Alternatively, NOW offers subscriptions to access Sky Sports coverage. Monthly memberships are available, as well as daily passes, which grant 24 hours of access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for a £14.99 one-off payment. You can find out more here.