The Scottish Football Association has confirmed the full list of match officials for Sunday’s highly-anticipated contest between Hearts and Celtic.

The champions take on the league-leaders at Tynecastle this weekend in a game which promises to attract attention from just about everyone with an association with Scottish football.

Celtic have lifted the Scottish Premiership title a record-breaking 55 times in their history, including 13 times in the last 14 years with only Rangers' title in 2021 denying them the chance to win 10 in a row.

Between them the Glasgow sides have shared the league title every year since Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to leave Aberdeen for Manchester United in 1986 - and that’s never really looked like changing. However, Hearts have already established a five point lead over the Hoops at this early stage - and would find themselves in a fantastic position to pull off an upset if they can win at the weekend.

Who is the referee for Hearts vs Celtic?

The SFA have appointed the experienced Steven McLean to handle the fixture between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle. The 44-year-old will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and David Roome on the touchlines, with Andrew Dallas in charge of VAR and assisted by David Dickinson.

McLean is regarded as one of the most high-profile officials in the league, hence the SFA’s decision to give him the most notable fixture of the weekend. He’s previously taken charge of 45 Celtic matches, with the Hoops winning 33 matches, drawing five and falling to defeat seven times.

He’s also overseen 48 Hearts games during his career, of which the Tynecastle side have won 24, drawn nine and lost 15.

Brendan Rodgers on Hearts challenge

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits that their areas his team are struggling in at this moment in time as he prepares for a monumental top of the table clash against Hearts.

Unlike his opponents, he has to prepare Celtic for a European game against Sturm Graz in mid-week, meaning he won’t have the full week to focus solely on the Jambos.

“Well, there's no doubt, it's still obviously very early but there's no doubt Hearts have made a really good start. We are the team that's chasing in this moment,” said Rodgers, via Edinburgh Evening News.

“But we have to go away and analyse where we're at. As I said before that game, we've got a really important game on Thursday, so that'll be our focus. You can see where the confidence in the team is lacking in that side of it (attack), and I need to find a way to help improve that.”