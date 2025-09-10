Everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Celtic as domestic football returns

Following the first International break of the season, Celtic now gear up for the historically tough fixture of Killie away.

As the backlash from the summer transfer window ensues, Brendan Rodgers now needs to shift his focus back on the pitch for their upcoming weekend fixture. Domestically, The Hoops have had a strong start, keeping a clean sheet in their opening four matches and sitting top of the table.

It’s been a solid start for Stuart Kettlewell as Killie boss, as the Ayrshire side sit fifth in the League table, as one of the six teams that are currently on four points. After Derek McInnes left for Hearts in the summer, there was some uncertainty surrounding Rugby Park, but the former Motherwell manager appears to have steadied the ship.

Celtic’s record against Kilmarnock has been good of late, as the last time the sides faced at Celtic Park, The Hoops emerged 5-1 victors. However, Killie being at home presents a different challenge for Rodgers. Here’s everything you need to know about Kilmarnock vs Celtic ahead of the SPFL Premiership clash:

When and where is Kilmarnock vs Celtic?

The match will take place at Rugby Park on Sunday, 14th September. Kick off is scheduled for 15:00 (BST).

Will Kilmarnock vs Celtic be on the TV?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 14:30. If you do not have a subscription, you can sign up here. If you want to watch on the go, the match will be available to stream on the Sky Sports app. Alternatively, you can watch via Now TV with a Sky Sports Day pass. The game will also be available Celtic TV subscribers.

Who is the ref for Kilmarnock vs Celtic?

The chosen official by the SFA to referee the game is John Beaton. The assistant referees are Jonathan Bell and Paul McAvinue. The two VAR officials are Matthew MacDermid (senior) and Ross Hardie (assistant).

How did Kilmarnock and Celtic players get on during the International break?

Kasper Schmeichel kept two clean sheets in two games for Denmark against Scotland and Greece respectively. Meanwhile, it was a less fortunate break for fellow Scandinavian, Benjamin Nygren, who started in Sweden’s 2-0 defeat to Kosovo.

Johnny Kenny and Liam Scales were both picked for Ireland but were both unused subs. Ironically former Celt, Adam Idah scored their last minute equaliser against Hungary, despite not scoring at Parkhead at all this season.

For Killie, David Watson started in both Scotland under-21s defeats to Czech Republic and Portugal.

What is the team news ahead of Kilmarnock vs Celtic?

Kelechi Iheanacho is set to make his first appearance in a Hoops jersey following his move. The striker told Celtic TV that: “I am ready (to play against Killie). I have always been ready since I started playing football, so I’m always ready.”

Both Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney pulled out of the Scotland squad, the latter is yet to play a full 90 minutes this season. Auston Trusty, Alistair Johnston and Jota remain side-lined.

For Kilmarnock, Scott Tiffoney remains their only casualty. The winger has been out with a calf injury since July but could make a return on Sunday.